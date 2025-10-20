Thai Restaurants 'Struggling' in 2025, Pin Hopes on Government Subsidy Windfall

The Thai restaurant sector is facing a "tired" operational environment in 2025, according to the Thai Restaurant Association, which nevertheless pins its hopes on the government's "Khon La Khrueng" (Half-Half) subsidy scheme to generate an economic "whirlwind" and drive growth.

Operators are being advised that effective profit management is the critical factor for survival.

Industry figures confirm that the restaurant business remains a key magnet for attracting footfall to shopping centres, with consumers viewing "eating out" as a personal reward or a special family occasion.

Aggressive promotions and price wars are now essential variables for boosting sales figures.

Thaniwan Kulmongkol, president of the Thai Restaurant Association, addressed recent public discourse surrounding quiet retail malls during long weekends and the closure of small eateries, which fuelled fears of an "end of the restaurant business."

She acknowledged the challenging economic conditions and constrained purchasing power this year but maintained that restaurants continue to serve consumers, as dining out is seen as a form of self-reward and a special family treat.

She emphasised the historic and ongoing role of restaurants in retail settings.

"Restaurants have long been a magnet for retail malls, providing mutual support," she said. "New malls today explicitly announce plans to bring in famous restaurant brands as their main draw... they need to be in the best, most visible spots to attract customers."

She dismissed the notion of widespread "quiet malls," suggesting it applies only to certain locations.