Cold weather expected across Northern and Northeastern Thailand, less rain in the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast for the weekend, predicting a northwesterly wind at high altitudes across upper Thailand. A high-pressure system is expected to cover the region, bringing cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast, particularly in the mornings. The Central region, including Bangkok and its surroundings, as well as the East, are also likely to experience cooler mornings.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions against the cold weather for health reasons. Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, which has been affecting the Gulf and Southern Thailand, will weaken, resulting in reduced rainfall in the South. Winds and waves in the lower Gulf are expected to decrease, with waves ranging from 1 to 2 meters in height, and potentially reaching above 2 meters in areas of thunderstorms.