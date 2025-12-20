Cold weather expected across Northern and Northeastern Thailand, less rain in the South

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts cool to cold weather for the North and Northeast, with less rain in the South and weakening winds in the Gulf.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast for the weekend, predicting a northwesterly wind at high altitudes across upper Thailand. A high-pressure system is expected to cover the region, bringing cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast, particularly in the mornings. The Central region, including Bangkok and its surroundings, as well as the East, are also likely to experience cooler mornings.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions against the cold weather for health reasons. Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, which has been affecting the Gulf and Southern Thailand, will weaken, resulting in reduced rainfall in the South. Winds and waves in the lower Gulf are expected to decrease, with waves ranging from 1 to 2 meters in height, and potentially reaching above 2 meters in areas of thunderstorms.



The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Morning cool to cold with fog. Minimum temperature 15-17 °C. Maximum temperature 28-33 °C. Cold to very cold with isolated frost on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 3-14 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Northeast: Morning cool to cold. Minimum temperature 14-19 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Cool to cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 10-15 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Central: Morning cool. Minimum temperature 17-20 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.



East: Morning cool. Minimum temperature 18-22 °C. Maximum temperature 33-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre.

South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 17-23 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. From Surat Thani upward: Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downward: Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower.

South (West Coast): Isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C Maximum temperature 32-35 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershower.

Bangkok Metropolitan: Morning cool. Minimum temperature 21-23 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

