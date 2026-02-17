Indonesia strains under debt from China-led high-speed rail

Roughly two years after the line began operations in October 2023, ballooning construction costs and weaker-than-expected passenger demand have made debt repayment increasingly onerous.

As a result, the government has been forced to inject public funds into the project, an option that was not part of the original plan.

According to local media, Indonesian Minister of State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi revealed on February 10 that the government has decided to use the national budget to help repay the railway project's debt.

Annual expenditures related to the support are expected to reach about 1.2 trillion rupiah, or roughly 11 billion yen.

The high-speed railway, branded as Whoosh, operates at speeds of up to 350 kilometres per hour, covering the 140-kilometre route between Jakarta and Bandung in West Java Province in about 45 minutes.

Yet daily ridership remains at less than one-third of the original forecast of 60,000 passengers, largely because fares are higher than those of conventional trains and several stations are located far from city centres.