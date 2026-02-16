Japan, India to Sign MOU on AI Cooperation

The signing will take place at an AI event hosted by the Indian government that began in New Delhi on the day.

Both Japan and India are working to enhance domestic AI development as part of their economic security efforts to reduce their reliance on the United States and China, which lead the global AI development race.

The memorandum will encourage each of the two countries to provide business support to AI-related companies from the other.

It will also call for expanding internship programs at these companies.

