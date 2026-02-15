G7 foreign chiefs affirm cooperation on Ukraine, Middle East

At their meeting in Munich, Germany, they also discussed cooperation to stabilise the supply chains for critical minerals and rare earths.

This was the first in-person meeting of the G-7 foreign ministers this year.

It was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also took part in the meeting.

The ministers "discussed further strengthening G-7 coordination toward the realisation of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.