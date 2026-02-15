PM2.5 rises across Thailand; 18 provinces exceed standard, CAPM warns

The Center for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) reported that as of 5.00pm on February 15, 2026, PM2.5 levels in many areas nationwide were beginning to impact health—particularly in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the North, and the Northeast.
CAPM said 18 provinces recorded PM2.5 above the standard (orange/red levels):
Based on weather and ventilation analysis, CAPM said almost every region—except the South—is likely to face periods of stagnant air and light winds, which can lead to dust accumulation.
PM2.5 is expected to trend upward throughout the week, driven by poor ventilation in the morning and evening and easterly winds that may carry and trap pollution in the area. People commuting by public transport or working outdoors in inner Bangkok and Samut Prakan were advised to prepare protective masks.
CAPM aid conditions may tighten during February 16–18, especially in the lower North, due to temperature inversion that can trap pollution near the ground. Watch areas listed include Phitsanulok, Phichit and Nakhon Sawan.
CAPM described the Northeast as the most concerning region this week, with a continuing rise expected through February 22, linked to local emissions, open burning, and cross-border pollution accumulation.
CAPM said a sharper increase is expected on February 16–17, before stabilising if southerly winds help disperse pollution. Watch areas include Saraburi, Nonthaburi and Sa Kaeo.
CAPM said the South is forecast to remain in blue/green levels (very good/good) over all seven days, supported by strong ventilation and sea breezes.
CAPM outlined the following watch periods:
During February 16–18, when levels are expected to rise, CAPM advised schools and agencies in risk areas to consider moving outdoor activities indoors to reduce exposure for children and youth.
CAPM offered the following advice:
Real-time PM2.5 updates are available via Air4Thai.com, airbkk.com, and the Air4Thai and AirBKK apps.