Thai Government Orders 24-Hour Emergency Standby for Lunar New Year

Provincial authorities placed on high alert to combat fire risks and road accidents, while citizens are urged to curb burning to prevent a PM2.5 crisis.
The Thai government has ordered an intensive 24-hour emergency watch across the country to manage safety risks during the Lunar New Year period.
The mandate, effective from 15 to 17 February, prioritises fire prevention, road safety, and the mitigation of hazardous PM2.5 air pollution.
Airin Phanrit, deputy government Spokesperson, confirmed on Sunday that all provincial governors have been instructed to prepare for potential emergencies.
The directive comes as traditional festivities—involving the lighting of incense, firecrackers, and the burning of joss paper—coincide with Thailand’s dry season and high winds, creating a heightened risk of urban fires.
Under the new measures, emergency personnel and specialised disaster relief machinery have been placed on standby for immediate deployment.
Key operational directives include:
Asset Readiness: Rescue equipment and personnel must remain operational 24 hours a day.
Site Inspections: Strict safety audits are being conducted at piers, passenger boats, and commercial buildings in high-risk communities.
Firework Regulation: Authorities have tightened the licensing and storage laws for fireworks in residential areas to prevent accidental explosions.
Beyond fire concerns, the government has intensified road safety protocols. With a significant surge in traffic as citizens travel to perform ancestral rites or visit tourist hotspots, highway patrols have been bolstered to monitor major thoroughfares and reduce the risk of collisions.
In a push for a "Modern Lunar New Year," the administration is strongly campaigning against all forms of open-air burning. To address the persistent PM2.5 dust crisis, the public has been asked to refrain from burning offerings and to use incense sparingly.
"The government’s primary objective is to ensure that the public can celebrate with peace of mind," Airin stated.
She also reminded residents to perform basic safety checks before leaving their homes, such as extinguishing candles and closing gas valves.
With the 2026 celebrations expected to be the busiest in years, officials hope these proactive measures will ensure the festivities remain a period of joy rather than one marked by tragedy.