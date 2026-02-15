Thai Government Orders 24-Hour Emergency Standby for Lunar New Year

Provincial authorities placed on high alert to combat fire risks and road accidents, while citizens are urged to curb burning to prevent a PM2.5 crisis.

The Thai government has ordered an intensive 24-hour emergency watch across the country to manage safety risks during the Lunar New Year period.

The mandate, effective from 15 to 17 February, prioritises fire prevention, road safety, and the mitigation of hazardous PM2.5 air pollution.

Airin Phanrit, deputy government Spokesperson, confirmed on Sunday that all provincial governors have been instructed to prepare for potential emergencies.

The directive comes as traditional festivities—involving the lighting of incense, firecrackers, and the burning of joss paper—coincide with Thailand’s dry season and high winds, creating a heightened risk of urban fires.

Under the new measures, emergency personnel and specialised disaster relief machinery have been placed on standby for immediate deployment.

