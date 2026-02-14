Thailand marks Chinese New Year with tourism campaign and nationwide events

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has rolled out activities and promotions under its “Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin—China and Thailand Are One Family” campaign to coincide with Chinese New Year.

As part of the drive, TAT has teamed up with major travel agents and online travel agencies, including Qunar.com, Tongcheng, Fliggy, Klook, Tuniu, Guangzhou Comfort and 6renyou, to run joint sales promotions from January to March.

The authority is also working with Thai Airways International and King Power to offer exclusive privileges, aiming to encourage more Chinese visitors to choose Thailand for the Chinese New Year holiday. Market-boosting activities are set to continue across all major holiday periods in 2026.