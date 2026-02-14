Thailand marks Chinese New Year with tourism campaign and nationwide events

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2026

TAT launches “China and Thailand Are One Family” with online travel agency tie-ups and nationwide Chinese New Year events, forecasting 241,000 Chinese visitors.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has rolled out activities and promotions under its “Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin—China and Thailand Are One Family” campaign to coincide with Chinese New Year.

As part of the drive, TAT has teamed up with major travel agents and online travel agencies, including Qunar.com, Tongcheng, Fliggy, Klook, Tuniu, Guangzhou Comfort and 6renyou, to run joint sales promotions from January to March.

The authority is also working with Thai Airways International and King Power to offer exclusive privileges, aiming to encourage more Chinese visitors to choose Thailand for the Chinese New Year holiday. Market-boosting activities are set to continue across all major holiday periods in 2026.

 

Under the “Amazing Thailand Happy Chinese New Year 2026” programme, celebrations in Bangkok will be centred on two key venues:

  • Light installations along Yaowarat Road (from Odeon Circle to Chaloem Buri intersection), 7 February–1 March 2026, daily 6.00pm–11.00pm
     
  • Chinese New Year activities at Siam Paragon, 14–19 February 2026, daily 4.00pm–10.00pm

 

Other events include:

  • Amazing Thailand Chinese New Year 2026 @ Hat Yai, held along Saneha Nusorn Road in Songkhla province, 17–20 February 2026.
     
  • The Chao Pho–Chao Mae Pak Nam Pho procession in Nakhon Sawan province, 10–21 February 2026.
     
  • The 18 Years of the Heavenly Dragon event at the Dragon Descendants Museum in Suphan Buri province, 17–18 February 2026.

For the 2026 Chinese New Year travel period from 13 to 22 February, TAT forecasts around 241,000 Chinese arrivals, highlighting Thailand’s continued appeal as a top destination for Chinese travellers throughout 2026.

Source: www.thailand.go.th

