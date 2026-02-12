Major Thai Banks Stockpile Over 100 Billion Baht for Chinese New Year Rush

Financial institutions prepare record cash reserves as spending forecast hits 54 billion baht amid election boost.

Thailand's major commercial banks have collectively allocated more than 100 billion baht in cash reserves to meet surging demand during the Chinese New Year festival, which runs from 15-17 February 2025, as spending is projected to reach a six-year high.

Bangkok Bank leads the cash preparation effort with 40,000 million baht set aside, while Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has reserved 28,900 million baht, Kasikornbank 23,600 million baht, and Krung Thai Bank 36,000 million baht for the Year of the Golden Horse celebrations.

The substantial cash stockpiling comes as the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce forecasts total Chinese New Year spending will reach 54,221.53 million baht—the highest level since 2021 and a 5% increase from last year's 51,787.52 million baht.

Dr Thanavath Phonvichai, president and chief adviser of the Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, attributed the spending surge partly to benefits from the recent election, creating what he termed an "election dividend" effect on consumer confidence.

The banks are distributing cash reserves through extensive networks of branches and ATMs across Bangkok and provincial areas. SCB, for instance, has allocated 21,000 million baht for its 9,180 ATMs and 7,900 million baht through its 662 branches. Bangkok Bank will service customers through over 7,600 ATM locations nationwide.

