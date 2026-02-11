Thailand's Big Three Banks Adopt Cautious Growth Strategy Amid Economic Uncertainty





KBank, SCB X and Krungsri prioritise asset quality over aggressive lending as domestic recovery remains sluggish and geopolitical tensions persist.

Thailand's three largest commercial banks have unveiled conservative business targets for 2025, signalling a marked shift towards cautious growth amid mounting economic uncertainties and elevated risk levels across multiple fronts.

Kasikornbank (KBank), SCB X and Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) have all adopted a "careful growth" strategy, prioritising asset quality and risk management over aggressive expansion as the Thai financial sector navigates a challenging landscape marked by global economic pressures, geopolitical tensions and tepid external demand.

The subdued outlook comes as Thailand's domestic economic recovery continues at a gradual pace, with banks opting to focus on sustainable growth built on solid foundations rather than pursuing market share gains.





KBank targets modest loan growth

Kattiya Indaravijaya, chief executive of Kasikornbank, said the bank has set loan growth targets of 0–2 per cent for 2025, aligned with broader economic growth expectations and emphasising quality lending, secured loans and customers with strong long-term growth potential.

The bank expects its net interest margin (NIM) to range between 2.75 and 2.95 per cent, reflecting interest rate trends and loan portfolio structure. Net fee and service income is projected to grow in the mid-to-high single digits, driven by wealth management solutions and the bank's leadership in domestic and cross-border payment services.

