Trump warns Iran of “tough” action over nuclear demands

US President Donald Trump has escalated warnings towards Iran, saying that if Tehran refuses to accept a deal on its nuclear programme and guided weapons, the United States is ready to take “very tough” measures. He also outlined plans to deploy a second aircraft carrier to the Gulf to press Iran back to the negotiating table.
Tensions in the Middle East have intensified after Trump gave interviews to Israeli media and Fox Business on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.
He issued an ultimatum to the Iranian government, saying that if it does not meet US demands soon, Tehran would face a military response that is “tough” and “severe”. He compared the situation to a recent operation in Venezuela earlier this year, arguing that the US military is prepared to act quickly and forcefully if necessary.
Maximum pressure strategy
The Trump administration has presented three core demands for Iran to implement immediately:
The United States has already deployed an “armada” led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the area, and reports say Washington is considering sending a second carrier to increase pressure on Iran to return to talks.
Domestic pushback in the US
Trump’s hardline approach has raised alarm among some human rights groups and certain members of Congress. A War Powers Resolution has been introduced in an effort to limit a president’s ability to order military strikes without congressional approval.
Analysts say that pairing military pressure with instability inside Iran could increase the risk of broader escalation if diplomacy fails. They argue that if negotiations—reportedly via mediation by Oman—do not produce results this week, the situation could become harder to contain.
Assessing US demands and measures
The latest US demands focus on forcing Iran to end its nuclear programme and uranium enrichment entirely, while also curbing its stockpile of intercontinental ballistic missiles—described as a central element of the Trump administration’s aggressive approach.
The military component accompanying this pressure includes moving personnel and carrier strike assets into position in a way that signals immediate operational readiness, with Trump saying the US is on high alert awaiting orders.
At the same time, the strong posture is being used as leverage to push Tehran back to mediated talks via Oman’s leadership, in pursuit of what Washington describes as a fair and balanced diplomatic outcome. The administration has also issued warnings to commercial shipping to avoid dangerous waters to reduce the risk of incidents that could spiral. Taken together, these moves reflect a “maximum pressure” strategy aimed at both security outcomes and projecting Trump’s international leadership image.