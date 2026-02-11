Trump warns Iran of “tough” action over nuclear demands

US President Donald Trump has escalated warnings towards Iran, saying that if Tehran refuses to accept a deal on its nuclear programme and guided weapons, the United States is ready to take “very tough” measures. He also outlined plans to deploy a second aircraft carrier to the Gulf to press Iran back to the negotiating table.

Tensions in the Middle East have intensified after Trump gave interviews to Israeli media and Fox Business on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

He issued an ultimatum to the Iranian government, saying that if it does not meet US demands soon, Tehran would face a military response that is “tough” and “severe”. He compared the situation to a recent operation in Venezuela earlier this year, arguing that the US military is prepared to act quickly and forcefully if necessary.

Maximum pressure strategy

The Trump administration has presented three core demands for Iran to implement immediately:

A complete halt to uranium enrichment.

Cutting ties with proxy groups in the region.

Limiting the accumulation of intercontinental ballistic missiles—an issue Israel has said it is highly concerned about.

The United States has already deployed an “armada” led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the area, and reports say Washington is considering sending a second carrier to increase pressure on Iran to return to talks.