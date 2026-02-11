El Niño signs intensify, raising chances of hottest 2027

This is not merely a temporary weather event.

It is unfolding against a backdrop of human-driven climate change, which could make the impacts more severe than anything previously recorded.

“El Niño” could make 2027 the hottest year

El Niño warms sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific above normal levels, often triggering sustained, unusually hot conditions around the world.

Under normal conditions, the trade winds blow from east to west, but during El Niño, they weaken.

This allows warm water that has built up to flow back towards the Americas, releasing vast amounts of heat into the atmosphere.

Meteorologists have detected a key early signal: exceptionally strong wind bursts in the remote western Pacific, the most intense in months.

These winds act like a shove, helping the warmest seawater on Earth shift eastwards, from around Guam towards the west coast of South America, an early sign of a transition towards El Niño conditions.

Dr Andrew Watkins of Monash University said a huge volume of warm water is currently stored in the tropical western Pacific, ready to surge back east as soon as the trade winds weaken, an ocean heat build-up that raises the likelihood of a record-hot year.

This aligns with the scientific principle that global temperatures often peak about three months after El Niño itself reaches its maximum intensity.

As a result, if this El Niño develops at moderate to strong levels, 2027 is highly likely to set a new global temperature record, as stored ocean heat is released into the atmosphere more strongly and persistently.

Dr Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, said that if El Niño develops later this year, it would mainly affect global surface temperatures in 2027 rather than 2026.