GISTDA reveals Thailand's flood variations driven by El Niño-La Niña

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) has unveiled new satellite data showing significant fluctuations in Thailand’s rainfall and flood patterns over the past four years.

The data highlights the variation in flooded areas, which ranged from just 600,000 rai to more than 5 million rai.

The main factors behind this volatility are the El Niño–La Niña phenomena and the movement of tropical storms. In some years, a single storm has been enough to cause devastating flooding over millions of rai of agricultural land and local communities.

This data not only documents past situations but also serves as a critical warning about the challenges of water management and the increasing need for adaptation to more extreme climate conditions.