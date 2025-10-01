Typhoon Bualoi wreaks havoc in Uttaradit: 1 dead, 4 missing as flash floods hit

Severe flooding continues in Uttaradit Province on Wednesday, following persistent heavy rain from Typhoon Bualoi, causing flash floods in Nam Pat, Thong Saen Khan, and Tha Pla districts. The flooding has spread to Tron District and low-lying areas along the Sirikit Dam reservoir.

Throughout the night, the Uttaradit Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, together with rescue volunteers, military personnel, and local volunteers, conducted emergency evacuations of vulnerable residents in Thong Saen Khan and Tron as water levels rose rapidly.

In Nam Krai Subdistrict, Nam Pat District, heavy rainfall caused the Khlong Tron spillway to overflow, inundating homes. Local authorities reported four people missing who could not be contacted. In Tha Pla District, one person was swept away and confirmed dead.

In Thong Saen Khan, floodwaters have begun to recede but remain above normal in low-lying areas. Water continues to flow along the entire Khlong Tron, inundating Nam Ang and Ban Kaeng subdistricts in Tron, particularly the Ban Kaeng municipality, where over 500 homes are affected.