DDPM warns Uttaradit residents of river overflowing

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) sent urgent alerts via cell broadcast to residents of five districts in Uttaradit, warning them to brace for possible river overflow following heavy downpours.

The DDPM announced on its Facebook page at 1.22 pm that it had issued urgent warnings to residents of Mueang, Thong Saenkhan, Tron, Pichai and Lablae districts via the cell-broadcast systems of True, AIS and NT, alerting them to the risk of the Nan River overflowing.

The warning stated that heavy rain in the province could trigger mudslides and river overflow, as the water level in the Nan River was rising rapidly.