Anutin keeps quiet on post-election partners

On December 22, 2025, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, declined to say whether he would prefer to join hands after the election with Pheu Thai or the People’s Party.

Asked which party he would most like to team up with, Anutin pushed back on the wording, asking why it had to be framed as “joining hands” with one side or another. He said anyone who helps deliver benefits for the country should be able to work together, adding that Thais should prioritise uniity at a time when the country is facing tensions with a neighbour. Politics, he said, should be left to run through its proper mechanisms.

He said coalition decisions are best discussed after the election. If politicians start making promises in advance and later cannot deliver, he warned, they could end up “swallowing their words”, creating unnecessary complications. On matters beyond his control, he added, he preferred not to offer an opinion.

Commenting on remarks by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, who said that if Bhumjaithai forms the government the People’s Party is ready to serve as the opposition, Anutin replied that he was able to become prime minister because of “your votes”.

When asked about Natthaphong’s additional comment that the People’s Party might not be able to work with Bhumjaithai because of differences in policy, Anutin said Bhumjaithai is focused on earning public trust and entering the election fully prepared, with policies that are beneficial to the country and the people.