Chevron recognised for positive social impact at Future Trends Awards 2026

Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. received “The Most Impactful” award at the Future Trends Awards 2026, a platform established to recognise organisations and leaders that play a pivotal role in driving innovation for a sustainable future, creatively applying emerging trends, and generating meaningful value across all sectors of society.
The recognition reflects Chevron’s vision as a global energy company committed to creating positive social impact.
Thanachot Wisuttismarn, chief executive officer of Like Me Co., Ltd., the organiser of the awards, presented the award to Chatit Huayhongtong, president of Chevron, at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC), where he accepted it on behalf of the company.
“Chevron believes that business success is achieved when people and communities grow together,” Chatit said, adding that The Most Impactful award is a testament to Chevron’s more than six decades of commitment to delivering safe, reliable and ever-cleaner energy while strengthening the country’s long-term energy security.
“Chevron is proud to be a partner of Thai society, harnessing the strength of human energy from all sectors to help drive the nation towards a sustainable future,” he added.
The Most Impactful award is part of “The Future Corporate Awards”, one of four categories under the Future Trends Awards 2026.
The recognition underscores Chevron’s role as a leading energy company contributing to Thailand’s energy security and economic growth, while advancing the organisation through a vision supported by the development and application of new innovations.
These efforts have helped establish benchmarks for today’s exploration and production industry, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.
Chevron aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through its lower-carbon strategy. In parallel, the company continues to focus on “Enabling Human Progress”, guided by the belief that human energy is at the heart of everything it does.
The company also helps improve quality of life through more than 50 community-focused initiatives each year, covering environmental stewardship and education, while actively encouraging employee participation.
Chevron continues to strengthen collaboration across sectors to elevate the energy industry and support Thailand’s journey towards a secure, sustainable and inclusive future.