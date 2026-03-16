Chevron recognised for positive social impact at Future Trends Awards 2026

Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. received “The Most Impactful” award at the Future Trends Awards 2026, a platform established to recognise organisations and leaders that play a pivotal role in driving innovation for a sustainable future, creatively applying emerging trends, and generating meaningful value across all sectors of society.

The recognition reflects Chevron’s vision as a global energy company committed to creating positive social impact.

Thanachot Wisuttismarn, chief executive officer of Like Me Co., Ltd., the organiser of the awards, presented the award to Chatit Huayhongtong, president of Chevron, at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC), where he accepted it on behalf of the company.