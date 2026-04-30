SCC net profit rises to THB6.22bn as cement demand strengthens

The Siam Cement Plc (SCC), also known as SCG, has reported its operating results for the first quarter of 2026 to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), posting a net profit of 6.22 billion baht, up 466% from the same period last year.

The sharp increase was driven by lower cement production costs, together with higher cement prices after demand for cement and construction materials rose in line with seasonal factors.

SCG Packaging (SCGP) also delivered a stronger performance in Indonesia, improving from the previous quarter. The results were further supported by an inventory valuation adjustment at SCG Chemicals (SCGC), which amounted to 4.17 billion baht in the quarter.

The company’s Adjusted Cash Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the first quarter of 2026 stood at 14.92 billion baht, a solid performance amid global uncertainty. Reported EBITDA was 17.49 billion baht, up from 12.88 billion baht in the same period last year.