SCC net profit rises to THB6.22bn as cement demand strengthens

The Siam Cement Plc (SCC), also known as SCG, has reported its operating results for the first quarter of 2026 to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), posting a net profit of 6.22 billion baht, up 466% from the same period last year.
The sharp increase was driven by lower cement production costs, together with higher cement prices after demand for cement and construction materials rose in line with seasonal factors.
SCG Packaging (SCGP) also delivered a stronger performance in Indonesia, improving from the previous quarter. The results were further supported by an inventory valuation adjustment at SCG Chemicals (SCGC), which amounted to 4.17 billion baht in the quarter.
The company’s Adjusted Cash Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the first quarter of 2026 stood at 14.92 billion baht, a solid performance amid global uncertainty. Reported EBITDA was 17.49 billion baht, up from 12.88 billion baht in the same period last year.
The increase was supported by gains from SCGC’s inventory valuation adjustment, lower production costs at SCG Cement and Green Solutions and SCGP, higher cement prices, and the expansion of green products such as low-carbon cement.
The development of Smart Value Products (SVP), offering high quality and value for money, also contributed positively to the group’s performance.
The key drivers of SCG’s first-quarter performance came from strong EBITDA across several business groups, particularly SCG Cement and Green Solutions, which benefited from effective cost management and the expansion of the low-carbon cement market. SCGP also recorded solid growth in Indonesia.
In addition, the group expanded its SVP portfolio under its Smart Living and Retail businesses, while SCG Decor was able to improve margins through strong regional asset management.
Despite pressure from the shutdown of SCGC’s ROC plant due to conflict in the Middle East, SCC’s overall financial position remained highly stable. The group had cash on hand of 67.13 billion baht and maintained net debt at 277.44 billion baht.
Compared with the previous quarter, SCG’s Reported EBITDA rose 160% to 17.49 billion baht, supported by SCGC’s inventory valuation adjustment and seasonal demand for cement and construction materials. The previous quarter had also included expenses related to operational and business restructuring.
Net profit stood at 6.22 billion baht, an increase of 9.91 billion baht in line with higher Reported EBITDA. Excluding inventory valuation adjustments and other adjustment items, profit would have stood at 1.81 billion baht.
Sales revenue was 123.32 billion baht, down 2% due to lower sales volume of petrochemical products.