SCG chief thanks Thai government as Hormuz efforts continue

SCG chief praises Thai diplomatic push

SCG Chemicals (SCGC) chief executive and president Sakhchai Patiparnpreechavut has thanked the Thai government after its diplomatic lobbying helped one of the company’s stranded vessels secure permission to leave the Strait of Hormuz. The development follows Bangkok’s efforts to seek assistance for Thai ships affected by Iranian shipping restrictions in the area.

SCGC said one of its two naphtha vessels stranded near the strategic waterway had now exited safely following Thai government negotiations. The company also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Iranian Embassy in Thailand, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Sultanate of Oman and other relevant parties for their support.