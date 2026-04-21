SCG chief thanks Thai government as Hormuz efforts continue

SCG Chemicals (SCGC) chief executive and president Sakhchai Patiparnpreechavut has thanked the Thai government after its diplomatic lobbying helped one of the company’s stranded vessels secure permission to leave the Strait of Hormuz. The development follows Bangkok’s efforts to seek assistance for Thai ships affected by Iranian shipping restrictions in the area.
SCGC said one of its two naphtha vessels stranded near the strategic waterway had now exited safely following Thai government negotiations. The company also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Iranian Embassy in Thailand, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Sultanate of Oman and other relevant parties for their support.
Thailand had secured the release of one Siam Cement Group vessel after diplomatic talks involving Oman as an intermediary with Iran. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow visited Oman on April 15-17 to seek Muscat’s help in pushing for the release of Thai vessels stranded in the area.
SCGC said the second feedstock vessel remains under review, with the shipping company still assessing the situation because conditions in the area remain sensitive. The company said it hoped the Strait of Hormuz would remain open on a sustained basis over the longer term. The Thai government has also said it will continue efforts to help the remaining vessel return as soon as possible.
Despite the breakthrough, SCGC said the conflict in the Middle East remains volatile and uncertain, and that it is continuing to monitor the situation closely while adjusting its strategy. The company said it is accelerating feedstock procurement from alternative sources and managing raw materials and production as efficiently as possible, with a focus on the domestic market.
According to SCGC, these measures are intended to ease tightness in Thailand’s plastic resin supply and reduce the impact on customers and related businesses across the supply chain.