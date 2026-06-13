Green Revolution in the Paddy Fields: Central Thailand Launches Low-Carbon Rice Initiative

Ayutthaya Rice Research Centre targets a 50,000-rai pilot across eight provinces to lower emissions and capture the global carbon credit market.



Thailand's central plains are set to become the frontier for sustainable agriculture as the Phranakhon Si Ayutthaya Rice Research Centre aggressively deploys the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economic Model to pioneer low-carbon rice production.

The state-backed initiative targets a massive 50,000-rai pilot area across eight central provinces, looking to tap into the lucrative international green agriculture market and secure a robust foothold in the burgeoning global carbon credit ecosystem.

Noppadol Prayoonsuk, director of the Phranakhon Si Ayutthaya Rice Research Centre, announced the strategic roadmap following a high-level consultative meeting held at the Na Hia Chai venue in Suphan Buri Province.

The summit gathered elite agricultural researchers from Ratchaburi, Chachoengsao, Pathum Thani, Prachin Buri, Lop Buri, Roi Et, Phatthalung, Pattani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat, alongside representatives from the National Rice Science Institute and the Rice Protection Research Group.



