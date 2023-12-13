Cut emissions, safeguard environment through 'Returning Soil to the Land' policy
Net Zero Carbon (NZC), a prominent player in the carbon credits sector, has been in full offensive since it entered into the Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) markets in Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos more than two years ago.
With a mission to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions, NZC formed a joint venture named “Spiro Carbon ASEAN” in collaboration with Spiro Carbon, a leading entity in artificial intelligence for carbon credits in agriculture.
This significant initiative aligns with the outcomes of the COP28 meeting in Dubai, where leaders from 116 countries declared their commitment to environmental goals. “Spiro Carbon ASEAN” will focus on the markets in two main target countries – Thailand and Vietnam. This venture is also backed by BSB Nanotechnology Vietnam.
BSB Nanotechnology, renowned for inventing nano silica from rice husks, has appointed NZC as its sole distributor in Thailand. The collaboration aims to assist Thai farmers in reducing chemical consumption and promoting environmentally friendly practices under the “Returning Soil to the Land” policy. NZC is prepared to launch the project early next year.
Thananon Triamchanchai, Chief Executive Officer of Net Zero Carbon Thailand, highlighted the company’s expertise in Thai carbon credits and RECs. He said the joint venture with Spiro Carbon aims to advance Low Carbon Rice Production in Southeast Asia’s carbon credit landscape.
Additionally, he said, Net Zero Carbon has entered into a cooperation with BSB Nanotechnology to implement innovative solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane from rice cultivation.
The cooperation agreement was signed by Tran Minh Tien, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Net Zero Carbon Vietnam, Benjamin Worley, Chief Executive Officer of Spiro Carbon and Nguyen Viet Hung, Founder and Chairman of BSB Nanotechnology.
This collaboration leverages US-based Spiro Carbon’s AI technology, which analyses data from various sources, including satellite images, to monitor and assess greenhouse gas reduction in rice farming. Through this project, participating farmers can generate additional income by selling carbon offsets to environmentally conscious individuals.
Meanwhile, BSB Nanotechnology’s extraction of nano silica from rice husks offers organic solutions for crop management, enhancing productivity, reducing costs and aligning with sustainable farming practices.
“This joint operation will benefit farmers in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and other ASEAN countries engaged in wet and dry farming. It addresses the issue of methane gas emissions from the agricultural sector, contributing to the mitigation of global warming. The consumption of nano silica products will boost organic farming productivity, fostering sustainability for farmers. Our allied companies are geared up to implement this project by early 2024,” stated Mr Thananon.
Thailand and Vietnam are the world’s top rice exporters with more than 10 million farming households. According to a study conducted by the Office of Agricultural Economics in 2016, more than 60% of methane or greenhouse gas emissions in Thailand came from rice cultivation processes.
Hence, the collaboration between NZC, Spiro Carbon and BSB Nanotechnology aims to tackle greenhouse gas emissions in the agricultural sectors of Thailand and Vietnam and make a substantial contribution to global environmental goals.