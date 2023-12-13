Cut emissions, safeguard environment through 'Returning Soil to the Land' policy

With a mission to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions, NZC formed a joint venture named “Spiro Carbon ASEAN” in collaboration with Spiro Carbon, a leading entity in artificial intelligence for carbon credits in agriculture.

This significant initiative aligns with the outcomes of the COP28 meeting in Dubai, where leaders from 116 countries declared their commitment to environmental goals. “Spiro Carbon ASEAN” will focus on the markets in two main target countries – Thailand and Vietnam. This venture is also backed by BSB Nanotechnology Vietnam.

BSB Nanotechnology, renowned for inventing nano silica from rice husks, has appointed NZC as its sole distributor in Thailand. The collaboration aims to assist Thai farmers in reducing chemical consumption and promoting environmentally friendly practices under the “Returning Soil to the Land” policy. NZC is prepared to launch the project early next year.