Hong Kong expected to play part in RCEP market

China, as the largest economy within the RCEP framework, will work closely with other member countries to unlock the full potential of the agreement and ensure that its benefits are shared by all for win-win cooperation, they said at the fourth edition of the RCEP Media and Think Tank Forum in Haikou, Hainan province.

The RCEP, with its vast regional population, substantial GDP and significant volume of goods trade, each accounting for approximately 30 % of the global share, took full effect in June last year among its 15 signatory countries — China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Looking ahead, the RCEP is set to unleash more vitality as member countries make significant strides in enhancing connectivity and boosting trade and investment, said Hu Kaihong, a member of the Affairs Council of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Thanks to provisions such as tariff reductions, cumulative rules of origin and streamlined customs procedures, the agreement has facilitated the continuous entry of high-quality products from member countries into the Chinese market over the past few years.

Last year, the total import and export volume between China and other RCEP members reached 12.6 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion), statistics from the General Administration of Customs showed. This accounted for 30.2 % of China's total foreign trade, a 5.3 % increase compared with 2021, the year before the agreement came into force.