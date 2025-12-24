Takaichi Mulls 1st US Visit in March for Talks with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering visiting the United States in March next year for the first time since taking office in October to hold talks with US President Donald Trump, informed sources said Wednesday (December 24).

Trump is scheduled to visit China in April and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Amid China's intensifying pressure on Japan over Takaichi's remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency, the prime minister is believed to be aiming to coordinate with Trump on policy toward Beijing ahead of the US-China summit.

If realised, it would be the second meeting between Takaichi and Trump, following one held in Tokyo in October.

At a parliamentary meeting in November, Takaichi said that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country could exercise its right to collective self-defence.

The remarks drew strong protests from China, as it considers the Taiwan issue to be at the heart of its core interests.

Trump, who values economic ties with China, has avoided getting too deeply involved in the rift between Tokyo and Beijing.

Takaichi apparently aims to highlight the unity of the Japan-US alliance while explaining Japan's position in her talks with Trump.

Takaichi and Trump are also expected to discuss strengthening security cooperation, collaboration on expanding supply chains for critical minerals, and selecting projects for Japan's pledge to provide the United States with 550 billion dollars in investment and loans under a bilateral trade agreement.

In March, deliberations on the government's budget bill are usually held in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

Although the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai) falls short of a majority in the Upper House, the Democratic Party for the People, an opposition party, has expressed its support for enacting the government's budget for fiscal 2026, which starts next April.

Against this background, Takaichi is likely to visit the United States in late March, following the passage of the budget, sources familiar with the matter said.

