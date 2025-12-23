Japan Govt Adopts 1st Basic Plan on AI

The basic plan stipulates that Japan will "create reliable AI" while balancing technological innovation and risk management, with an aim to become a country that offers the best environment for AI development and utilisation.

Japan lags not only other advanced nations but also countries with smaller economies in terms of AI development, and the gap is becoming wider year by year, it warns.

The government is determined to reverse the situation by leveraging the country's high-quality data and communication environment, the basic plan says.