Japan Income Inequality Largest on Record in 2023

The Gini coefficient, a common measure of income inequality ranging from zero to 1, rose 0.0155 points from the previous survey in 2021 to a record 0.5855.

A reading closer to 1 indicates greater inequality.

Meanwhile, the index after redistribution, or the deduction of taxes and social insurance premiums from initial income and the addition of social security benefits, stood at 0.3825, up 0.012 points. It has remained almost flat since 1999.