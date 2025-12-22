Japan's No. 8 H3 Rocket Launch Ends in Failure

The rocket carrying the satellite for the Japanese version of the US Global Positioning System lifted off at 10.51am from JAXA's Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, but the combustion of its second-stage engine ended earlier than planned.

It is not known whether the satellite separated from the rocket.

The launch failure was the second for the H3 rocket, following the unsuccessful launch of the No. 1 unit in March 2023.

The failure of Japan's mainstay rocket is likely to have a significant impact on the nation's space development efforts.

"We sincerely apologise for failing to meet your expectations," JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa told a news conference.

The H3 rocket is a two-stage liquid-fuel rocket.

After the launch of the No. 8 H3 rocket, its first-stage engine burned normally and separated.