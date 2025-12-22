Japan prepares to restart world's biggest nuclear plant, 15 years after Fukushima

Japan has since restarted 14 of the 33 reactors that remain operable, as it tries to cut dependence on imported fossil fuels. Kashiwazaki-Kariwa would be the first nuclear restart run by Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the utility that operated Fukushima Daiichi.

TEPCO says it is determined not to repeat the past, with spokesperson Masakatsu Takata saying the company is committed to ensuring Niigata residents never face a similar accident again.

If Niigata gives the green light, TEPCO is considering reactivating the first of the plant’s seven units on January 20, according to public broadcaster NHK, though the company has not confirmed a timetable.

Winning public trust remains the biggest obstacle. TEPCO has pledged 100 billion yen over 10 years for the prefecture as part of its bid to secure local support.

Even so, a prefectural survey published in October found 60% of residents believed the conditions for a restart had not been met, and nearly 70% said they were uneasy about TEPCO running the facility.

Among those opposing the move is Ayako Oga, a 52-year-old farmer and anti-nuclear campaigner who relocated to Niigata after fleeing the Fukushima area in 2011, when around 160,000 people were displaced.

Her former home fell within the 20km exclusion zone, and she says the prospect of another restart feels like reliving the fear of that period.