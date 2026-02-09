Finance minister’s Big Win to unlock THB480bn BOI investment, push Let’s Go Halves Plus

Ekni­ti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, told Nation Group about the approach to driving Thailand’s economy after the election, saying work must proceed on three fronts at the same time: short-term economic recovery, long-term economic restructuring for sustainable growth, and income redistribution to reduce inequality, at the heart of the “10 Plus” policy the government intends to pursue.

On public investment that must wait for the FY (fiscal year) 2027 budget, which could be delayed by the election certification process, Ekniti said measures had already been prepared.

The government will use the “BOI (Board of Investment) Fast Pass” mechanism to unlock more than THB480 billion in pending private-sector investment awaiting approval, so money can flow into the economy immediately, supporting both short-term recovery and long-term growth in tandem.

He said the initiative is designed to accelerate investment into the economy within this year.

A key strength of the measure is that it does not require additional budget spending and can be implemented continuously right away without legal constraints.