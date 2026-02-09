Thai Army urges Cambodia to de-escalate and clear mines before JBC talks

At the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the Royal Thai Army spokesperson, commented on the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border on Sunday (February 9), following the ceasefire agreement reached at the extraordinary session of the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) on December 27, 2025.

Both sides have been implementing the agreement for more than a month, adding:

Since the ceasefire began, the Thai side has strictly complied with the Joint Statement, particularly the de-escalation measures, an immediate ceasefire and maintaining troop deployments at their current positions, with no additional movement or reinforcement of forces already in place, under Clause 2 of the Joint Statement.

This has included creating a safer environment along the border by accelerating the clearance of unexploded landmines, repairing and improving routes, and restoring sites damaged by attacks.

“In addition, in areas found to have been used for military operations and activities linked to cyber scams, coordination has been made with police and relevant agencies to collect evidence and expand investigations to crack down on illegal networks. This is in line with Clause 10 of the Joint Statement, which emphasises cooperation to prevent and suppress transnational crime, an effort that will benefit both Thai people and foreign nationals who have fallen victim to such groups.”