First Naval Area Command deploys patrol boats to drive off 25 Cambodian fishing vessels

On Monday (February 9), a source at the First Naval Area Command said that on February 7, maritime informants reported a large number of Cambodian-flagged fishing vessels illegally fishing in Thai waters around bearing 211, raising concerns over maritime security.

VAdm Chalermchai Suankaew, Commander of the First Naval Area Command, then ordered the commander of the Gulf of Thailand patrol boat unit to deploy patrol craft T.996 and T.265 to urgently check the reported area.