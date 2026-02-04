Thai army rejects Cambodia claim over O’Smach district, cites GBC pact

The Royal Thai Army has pushed back against Cambodia’s allegations over the O’Smach district area in Oddar Meanchey province, insisting Thailand’s actions complied with a bilateral border understanding and did not violate any agreement.
Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army spokesman, said the location cited by Cambodia is an area controlled and manned by the Thai side following the end of clashes on December 27, 2025, and that Thailand has adhered strictly to the Joint Statement issued after the special session of the Thailand–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC).
Winthai cited Clause 2 of the Joint Statement, saying both sides agreed to maintain existing deployments in the area, with no additional troop movements and no movement — including patrols — directly towards the opposing side’s positions.
On that basis, he said Thailand’s control and operations in the area do not breach any international agreement.
Addressing reports that buildings in the area were being used as scam centres, Winthai said Thai forces carried out detailed inspections after taking control because the surrounding area had previously been used for operations that threatened Thai personnel.
He said the inspections uncovered evidence linked to transnational online fraud (cyber scams), including casino buildings believed to be operating as scam centres.
Winthai said Thailand’s coordination with relevant agencies to verify evidence further was consistent with Clause 10 of the Joint Statement, which covers cooperation against transnational crime, including cybercrime and human trafficking.
He added that Thai police had previously sought Cambodia’s cooperation to jointly inspect target areas and expand investigations, but Cambodia had ignored or not responded. If Cambodia wants to proceed under the Joint Statement, he said, Thailand is ready to share information and coordinates on scam-centre networks in areas under Cambodian control.
On claims involving foreign defence attachés, Winthai said the attachés did travel to Chong Chom in Surin province for routine border-security observation, but did not enter O’Smach district or certain Thai-controlled areas as alleged.
The army reaffirmed it is complying with the Joint Statement and urged Cambodia to verify information before making public claims, warning that inaccurate reporting could violate Clause 8 and needlessly raise tensions as the situation moves towards normalcy.