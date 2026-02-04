Thai army rejects Cambodia claim over O’Smach district, cites GBC pact

The Royal Thai Army has pushed back against Cambodia’s allegations over the O’Smach district area in Oddar Meanchey province, insisting Thailand’s actions complied with a bilateral border understanding and did not violate any agreement.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army spokesman, said the location cited by Cambodia is an area controlled and manned by the Thai side following the end of clashes on December 27, 2025, and that Thailand has adhered strictly to the Joint Statement issued after the special session of the Thailand–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC).

Thai army: Area under Thai control under GBC Joint Statement

Winthai cited Clause 2 of the Joint Statement, saying both sides agreed to maintain existing deployments in the area, with no additional troop movements and no movement — including patrols — directly towards the opposing side’s positions.