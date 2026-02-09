Beauty Queens and Eco-Warriors Unite as AssetWise Charity Run Raises ฿1.5 Million for Cancer Research

Kromchet Vipanpong, CEO of AssetWise Public Company Limited, highlighted that the initiative is more than just a race.

"AssetWise continues to build our brand through lifestyle-centric activities that connect with our community. By partnering with TPN Global and the National Cancer Institute, we are fostering a spirit of health and philanthropy," Kromchet said.

The proceeds will specifically support the development of the National Cancer Institute’s new facility and were formally accepted by Dr Danai Manomorn, Deputy Director of the Institute.

At the heart of the 2026 run was the company’s "GrowGreen" philosophy, which aimed to set a new standard for sustainable sporting events.

The circular economy was evident in every detail of the race:

Recycled Apparel: The official running shirts were manufactured using fibres from recycled plastic bottles.

E-Waste Medals: Finisher medals were ingeniously crafted from processed electronic waste.

Upcycled Trophies: Winner trophies were produced from discarded water bottle caps.

Sustainable Catering: An "Eco-Breakfast" was served in biodegradable packaging, supported by "Sort-Pour-Flip" waste stations to ensure the event remained as close to Zero Waste as possible.

