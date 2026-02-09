Beauty Queens and Eco-Warriors Unite as AssetWise Charity Run Raises ฿1.5 Million for Cancer Research

AssetWise BEAUTY RUN 2026 combines ‘Zero Waste’ innovation with star-studded philanthropy to support the National Cancer Institute’s new facility.
The fourth annual AssetWise BEAUTY RUN 2026 reached a triumphant conclusion on Sunday, 8 February, at Vachirabenjatas Park.
Organised by property developer AssetWise (ASW) under the "It’s a RUNderful World" theme, the event brought together 2,500 runners to raise a total of 1,555,100 baht for the National Cancer Institute.
The charity event has become a staple of the Bangkok sporting calendar, unique for its fusion of fitness enthusiasts and icons from the Thai pageantry world.
This year’s participants were joined by a distinguished line-up, including celebrated singer ToR Saksit, Miss Thailand 2025 Muham Chotinapa, and Miss Global Thailand 2026 Saffron Maya Snook.
Further star power was provided by Miss Universe Thailand alumni Anna Sueangam-iam (2022) and Anntonia Porsild (2023), alongside titleholders from Mister & Miss Earth and Mister International Thailand.
Kromchet Vipanpong, CEO of AssetWise Public Company Limited, highlighted that the initiative is more than just a race.
"AssetWise continues to build our brand through lifestyle-centric activities that connect with our community. By partnering with TPN Global and the National Cancer Institute, we are fostering a spirit of health and philanthropy," Kromchet said.
The proceeds will specifically support the development of the National Cancer Institute’s new facility and were formally accepted by Dr Danai Manomorn, Deputy Director of the Institute.
At the heart of the 2026 run was the company’s "GrowGreen" philosophy, which aimed to set a new standard for sustainable sporting events.
The circular economy was evident in every detail of the race:
Recycled Apparel: The official running shirts were manufactured using fibres from recycled plastic bottles.
E-Waste Medals: Finisher medals were ingeniously crafted from processed electronic waste.
Upcycled Trophies: Winner trophies were produced from discarded water bottle caps.
Sustainable Catering: An "Eco-Breakfast" was served in biodegradable packaging, supported by "Sort-Pour-Flip" waste stations to ensure the event remained as close to Zero Waste as possible.
The festival atmosphere extended beyond the 5km and 10km tracks. Participants took part in workshops to create jewellery from aluminium can tabs and bags from recycled plastic.
In a gesture of community spirit, 400 decorative plants and organic kale—grown by AssetWise’s own staff—were distributed to runners.
The morning ended with the popular "Fancy Run" competition, where runners donned elaborate costumes made from recycled materials, proving that environmental advocacy can be as colourful as it is impactful.