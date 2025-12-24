Thai League Big Match Heats Up: “AssetWise” Rallies Support for “BG Pathum United”

“AssetWise” joined forces to cheer on “The Rabbits,” BG Pathum United, in a major Thai League clash against the Kirins, Muangthong United. The company went all out to delight fans right at the pitch’s edge with the “AssetWise Brand Day: BG, Be My Guest” event. Led by “Tor Saksit,” AssetWise’s Brand Presenter, the event invited fans to experience the excitement up close, featuring giveaways, home and condo discounts worth up to 200,000 Baht, and a fun Meet & Greet with star player “Teh – Charoensak.” The event also channeled the power of giving through a charity jersey auction to support youth education via the Pankan Project by the Yuvabadhana Foundation.
Mr. Kromchet Vipanpong, Chief Executive Officer of AssetWise Public Company Limited (ASW), a leading lifestyle real estate developer under the concept “We Build Happiness,” stated that AssetWise is committed to creating positive experiences and relationships through a “Lifestyle Marketing” strategy. This strategy connects the brand with people’s lifestyles and passions through the main sponsorship of BG Pathum United Football Club (The Rabbits) for the 2025/2026 Thai League season, reflecting AssetWise’s intention to help elevate the Thai sports industry.
Most recently, the company organized “AssetWise Brand Day: BG, Be My Guest” to send encouragement to the players in this key Thai League match while creating an immersive experience for fans right at the stadium.
“AssetWise is delighted to be the official main sponsor of BG Pathum United, or ‘The Rabbits,’ for the second consecutive year. We believe in the club’s potential and see their serious commitment to developing Thai football. This collaboration is not just about sports sponsorship; it is a role AssetWise intends to fulfill continuously to be part of driving Thai football forward, especially in supporting the new generation of youth to grow strong and step up to the international level in the future,” Mr. Kromchet said.
For this event, AssetWise brought a caravan of activities to add color and fun for football fans before the match began. This included a Meet & Greet with “Teh – Charoensak Wongkorn,” the famous attacking midfielder of The Rabbits, who met with fans and signed autographs. Fans also enjoyed free refreshments at the RabbitWise Space and received special giveaways and discount vouchers worth 20,000 Baht for home and condo purchases.
During halftime, a Lucky Draw activity gave away a grand prize: a discount of 200,000 Baht for AssetWise residential projects. Additionally, a charity auction for signed player jerseys was held, with proceeds going to support education for underprivileged children and youth through the Pankan Project by the Yuvabadhana Foundation.
A major highlight of “AssetWise Brand Day: BG, Be My Guest” was the crucial Thai League match between “The Rabbits” (BG Pathum United) and “The Kirins” (Muangthong United). “Tor – Saksit Vejsupaporn,” the renowned artist, pianist, and AssetWise Brand Presenter, added to the excitement by carrying the official match ball onto the field for the first time. This set the stage for an intense game amidst a lively atmosphere and roaring cheers from fans throughout the match.
“Today was my first time having the opportunity to carry the match ball. I felt very excited and happy because I am already a football lover. With today being AssetWise Brand Day, it felt even more special. Going down onto the pitch and walking out with the players allowed me to experience a different atmosphere compared to watching from the stands. It was a fun and impressive experience. I am glad to be a part of passing on happiness to football fans today as a representative of AssetWise,” said Tor Saksit.