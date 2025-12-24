Thai League Big Match Heats Up: “AssetWise” Rallies Support for “BG Pathum United”

Most recently, the company organized “AssetWise Brand Day: BG, Be My Guest” to send encouragement to the players in this key Thai League match while creating an immersive experience for fans right at the stadium.

“AssetWise is delighted to be the official main sponsor of BG Pathum United, or ‘The Rabbits,’ for the second consecutive year. We believe in the club’s potential and see their serious commitment to developing Thai football. This collaboration is not just about sports sponsorship; it is a role AssetWise intends to fulfill continuously to be part of driving Thai football forward, especially in supporting the new generation of youth to grow strong and step up to the international level in the future,” Mr. Kromchet said.

For this event, AssetWise brought a caravan of activities to add color and fun for football fans before the match began. This included a Meet & Greet with “Teh – Charoensak Wongkorn,” the famous attacking midfielder of The Rabbits, who met with fans and signed autographs. Fans also enjoyed free refreshments at the RabbitWise Space and received special giveaways and discount vouchers worth 20,000 Baht for home and condo purchases.