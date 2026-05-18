Thailand Launches Massive Tourist Resort Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Proxy Networks

The Department of Business Development targets 50,000 suspect firms, introducing strict financial checks to eliminate illicit Thai nominee shareholders.

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has joined forces with the Royal Thai Police and border control agencies to launch an aggressive, widespread crackdown on illegal corporate nominees operating within Thailand’s primary tourist destinations.

Authorities have uncovered a vast network connecting more than 50,000 corporate entities where Thai nationals are suspected of acting as proxy shareholders to mask illegal foreign ownership. Comprehensive, deep-level legal proceedings are now underway to systematically dismantle these illicit commercial syndicates.

The coordinated sweep follows an on-site enforcement operation on the resort island of Koh Phangan in Surat Thani Province on 13 May 2026. The raid was conducted by a prime ministerial delegation alongside Pol Gen Samran Nualma, deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police and Director of the Transnational Crime and Illegal Immigration Suppression Centre.

The Prime Minister has designated the DBD—the foundational state agency responsible for corporate registrations—as the lead body to flag suspect corporate targets. Other law enforcement departments will then execute arrests, closures, and prosecutions based on their respective legal jurisdictions.

