Thailand Launches Massive Tourist Resort Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Proxy Networks

The Department of Business Development targets 50,000 suspect firms, introducing strict financial checks to eliminate illicit Thai nominee shareholders.
The Department of Business Development (DBD) has joined forces with the Royal Thai Police and border control agencies to launch an aggressive, widespread crackdown on illegal corporate nominees operating within Thailand’s primary tourist destinations.
Authorities have uncovered a vast network connecting more than 50,000 corporate entities where Thai nationals are suspected of acting as proxy shareholders to mask illegal foreign ownership. Comprehensive, deep-level legal proceedings are now underway to systematically dismantle these illicit commercial syndicates.
The coordinated sweep follows an on-site enforcement operation on the resort island of Koh Phangan in Surat Thani Province on 13 May 2026. The raid was conducted by a prime ministerial delegation alongside Pol Gen Samran Nualma, deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police and Director of the Transnational Crime and Illegal Immigration Suppression Centre.
The Prime Minister has designated the DBD—the foundational state agency responsible for corporate registrations—as the lead body to flag suspect corporate targets. Other law enforcement departments will then execute arrests, closures, and prosecutions based on their respective legal jurisdictions.
According to the DBD, a statistical analysis of company registries across major holiday hotspots revealed an unusually high concentration of foreign-backed firms:
Pattaya (Bang Lamung): 33,314 registered firms; 19,910 feature foreign shareholders.
Phuket Province: 29,646 registered firms; 11,626 feature foreign shareholders.
Koh Samui: 12,050 registered firms; 8,213 feature foreign shareholders.
Hua Hin District: 4,061 registered firms; 2,081 feature foreign shareholders.
Koh Phangan: 3,754 registered firms; 2,381 feature foreign shareholders.
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the DBD, stated that investigators are fast-tracking audits into entities displaying classic nominee "red flags".
These include firms where foreign nationals hold the maximum legal shareholding allowance but retain sole authorised directorship and exclusive signing power to bind the company.
Another high-priority anomaly involves individual Thai citizens listed as shareholders or directors across an implausibly high number of unrelated businesses.
Under Sections 36 and 37 of the Foreign Business Act, B.E. 2542 (1999), Thai nationals found guilty of providing proxy camouflage to assist or support restricted foreign businesses face severe criminal penalties. These include up to three years in prison and fines ranging from 300,000 to 1,000,000 baht.
To prevent fraudulent corporate setups at the point of origin, the DBD implemented two strict regulatory directives earlier this year, which took effect on 1 January and 1 April 2026.
Under the updated rules, any new corporate application where foreign nationals hold less than 50% of the shares, or where foreigners act as authorised directors, must undergo enhanced vetting. Thai shareholders within these high-risk brackets must now submit official bank statements to prove they possess genuine, independent capital investment.
Furthermore, managing partners and signing directors must submit a formal, legally binding letter confirming that all shareholders have fully paid up their capital contributions and are not acting as frontmen for foreign investors.
The DBD revealed that these preventative measures have already successfully reduced the creation of high-risk nominee profiles by 75%. Registrars have been instructed to immediately reject any applications where an authentic financial trail cannot be verified.
Poonpong concluded by reinforcing that while the department is taking a zero-tolerance approach to unlawful proxies, it remains fully committed to supporting a smooth, welcoming, and transparent commercial ecosystem for legitimate foreign investors operating within the boundaries of Thai law.