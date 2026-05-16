Officials arrested over Sun Mingchen pink-card case

The clearest alleged irregularity involved Sun’s transfer into a house registration in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai on October 12, 2022. Authorities said the transfer was false because Sun had never lived at the house in Chiang Dao. The documents were allegedly handled and prepared by a former Chiang Dao deputy district chief, who is now a deputy district chief in Hot district, Chiang Mai.

Authorities believe Sun’s transfer into the Chiang Dao household may have been intended to support the misuse of ethnic-minority or Thai identity rights, making it easier for him to reside and conduct business in Thailand.

The investigation also found that when the former Chiang Dao official was serving in the district in 2021, 445 historical registration records were created for people with no civil-registration status, known as white cards or records beginning with zero. Preliminary checks found 18 cases believed to have been created unlawfully. The Department of Provincial Administration has assigned officials to file complaints with investigators from the Counter Corruption Division under the Central Investigation Bureau.

On Friday, the Region 5 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases approved arrest warrants for two suspects: a Hot district deputy chief, who is a former Chiang Dao deputy district chief, and a Chiang Dao district employee.

An integrated team from five agencies — the Department of Provincial Administration, Royal Thai Police, Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, National Anti-Corruption Commission and Department of Special Investigation — arrested both suspects under the warrants.

The Department of Provincial Administration has ordered the Chiang Dao district registration office to revoke the allegedly fraudulent records and pursue disciplinary action against every official linked to the case. DOPA N.I.C.E. investigators will continue expanding the investigation with partner agencies.

The arrests follow growing official concern over Sun’s case, which has raised wider questions about Thailand’s identity-registration, immigration and security systems. Previous related coverage said Sun, 31, was arrested after a vehicle accident in Chon Buri, with police later expanding the investigation to a residence where they found a large cache of military-grade weapons and related materials. Authorities have linked the case to suspected transnational criminal networks.

The case has also fed into broader debate over foreign criminal networks, nominee structures and visa procedures. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow earlier said Thailand may review the visa-free stay period for Chinese tourists after the case, stressing that immigration procedures must remain effective while Thailand continues to welcome legitimate tourists and business visitors.