PM orders firm action over Chinese man’s weapons cache as BHQ link probed

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday that he had received a report from the national police chief after police in Na Chom Thian, Chonburi, inspected an overturned car driven by a Chinese man and later discovered a large quantity of war weapons and explosives.
The Prime Minister said he had received an initial brief from the national police chief shortly after the incident. He said he had stressed that the case must be expanded to identify everyone involved, trace the root cause and determine exactly why such an act had taken place.
He also ordered officials to act decisively and intensively to uncover the source of the problem.
Anutin said the case also raised the question of how a foreign national could possess weapons. He reiterated that there were no longer permits allowing ordinary people to carry firearms or similar weapons.
He said that anyone who is not an authorised official and carries a firearm in public is now breaking the law and must be cautious, as an arrest could lead to several additional charges.
The Prime Minister said the case showed why he had resisted calls for more gun permits, adding that even with existing restrictions, such an alarming case had still occurred.
He said authorities had already received reports and that, if the case was found to be linked to any individuals or groups — whether Thai nationals or transnational criminal networks — the government would take full action.
Asked about the fact that many of the seized items were war weapons, and that a mobile phone inspection had reportedly found possible links to Cambodia's Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ), Anutin said this was something that must be dealt with swiftly and decisively.
He said each issue would need to be examined separately, as the case could also lead to broader questions about visa-free entry and related matters. For now, he asked for time for the police and security agencies to investigate and gather as many details as possible.
Mingchen Sun, a 31-year-old Chinese national, crashed his car and it overturned in the area of Na Chom Thian Police Station, Sattahip district, Chonburi province on Friday. Police later found firearms and magazines inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of his rented house led to the discovery of military firearms, high-powered explosive materials, anti-personnel and hand grenades, explosive components and a large quantity of fuel.
According to initial records, Mingchen Sun had rented the house for 38,000 baht per month and had lived there for about two years. His travel history showed that he first entered Thailand in 2020 on a tourist visa. He later travelled in and out of Thailand frequently, with his latest entry on January 27, 2026, using a re-entry permit, which allows holders of long-term visas — such as work, marriage or retirement visas — to return to Thailand without losing their existing visa status. His visa reportedly allowed him to stay in Thailand for up to five years.