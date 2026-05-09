PM orders firm action over Chinese man’s weapons cache as BHQ link probed

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday that he had received a report from the national police chief after police in Na Chom Thian, Chonburi, inspected an overturned car driven by a Chinese man and later discovered a large quantity of war weapons and explosives.

The Prime Minister said he had received an initial brief from the national police chief shortly after the incident. He said he had stressed that the case must be expanded to identify everyone involved, trace the root cause and determine exactly why such an act had taken place.

He also ordered officials to act decisively and intensively to uncover the source of the problem.

Anutin said the case also raised the question of how a foreign national could possess weapons. He reiterated that there were no longer permits allowing ordinary people to carry firearms or similar weapons.

He said that anyone who is not an authorised official and carries a firearm in public is now breaking the law and must be cautious, as an arrest could lead to several additional charges.