Severe weather alert: Heavy rain and strong winds expected nationwide, with flash floods in the South

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning, "Severe weather expected across Thailand" (No. 9, 58/2569), regarding unsettled weather conditions that will affect the country. The disturbance is expected to cause heavy rain, strong winds, and flash floods, especially in the South. These conditions will continue until May 10, 2026.
Weather Situation:
The current weather disturbance is caused by a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China, which is spreading across Northeast Thailand and the South China Sea. This, combined with southerly winds bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, is causing widespread rainfall and gusty winds across the country. The unsettled weather will bring some relief from the hot temperatures, but it will also create hazardous conditions.
Northern Thailand: Heavy rain is expected in 70% of the region, with gusty winds and thunderstorms in provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phrae, and Sukhothai. The temperature will range from 20-25°C in the morning and 31-36°C in the afternoon, with southeasterly winds at 10-15 km/h.
Northeastern Thailand: There will be hot weather during the day, with a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms, especially in areas like Loei, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima. The temperature will range from 23-24°C in the morning and 35-37°C in the afternoon, with easterly winds at 10-20 km/h.
Central Thailand: Hot weather in the daytime, with thunderstorms expected in 70% of the area, including provinces like Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, and Ayutthaya. The temperature will range from 23-26°C in the morning and 36-38°C in the afternoon, with southeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h.
Bangkok and Vicinity: Similar to other central regions, hot during the day with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain in some areas. The temperature will range from 25-26°C in the morning and 37-38°C in the afternoon, with southeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h.
Eastern Thailand: Daytime heat with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, particularly in provinces like Chonburi, Rayong, and Chanthaburi. The temperature will range from 24-26°C in the morning and 36-38°C in the afternoon, with southeasterly winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will see waves up to 1 meter high, with higher waves during storms.
Southern Thailand: The South will experience heavy rain in 60% of the area, with strong winds and the risk of flash floods, especially in Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. The temperature will range from 23-26°C in the morning and 35-37°C in the afternoon, with easterly winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves up to 1 meter high, with higher waves during storms.
Western Southern Thailand: Similar to the eastern side, with 60% chance of rain and heavy storms, particularly in provinces like Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. The temperature will range from 24-26°C in the morning and 34-37°C in the afternoon, with easterly winds at 10-30 km/h. Waves will be less than 1 meter high, with higher waves during storms.
Warnings and Precautions:
People in affected areas should be cautious of lightning, strong winds, and flash floods, especially in flood-prone areas.
Stay away from open spaces, large trees, and weak structures during the storms.
Farmers are advised to reinforce their crops and prepare for potential damage to agricultural produce.