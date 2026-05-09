Severe weather alert: Heavy rain and strong winds expected nationwide, with flash floods in the South

Bangkok and Vicinity: Similar to other central regions, hot during the day with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain in some areas. The temperature will range from 25-26°C in the morning and 37-38°C in the afternoon, with southeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Thailand: Daytime heat with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, particularly in provinces like Chonburi, Rayong, and Chanthaburi. The temperature will range from 24-26°C in the morning and 36-38°C in the afternoon, with southeasterly winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will see waves up to 1 meter high, with higher waves during storms.

Southern Thailand: The South will experience heavy rain in 60% of the area, with strong winds and the risk of flash floods, especially in Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. The temperature will range from 23-26°C in the morning and 35-37°C in the afternoon, with easterly winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves up to 1 meter high, with higher waves during storms.

Western Southern Thailand: Similar to the eastern side, with 60% chance of rain and heavy storms, particularly in provinces like Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. The temperature will range from 24-26°C in the morning and 34-37°C in the afternoon, with easterly winds at 10-30 km/h. Waves will be less than 1 meter high, with higher waves during storms.

Warnings and Precautions:

People in affected areas should be cautious of lightning, strong winds, and flash floods, especially in flood-prone areas.

Stay away from open spaces, large trees, and weak structures during the storms.

Farmers are advised to reinforce their crops and prepare for potential damage to agricultural produce.