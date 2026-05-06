Thailand warned of heavy rain and gusty winds from May 7-10

On the southern west coast, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Temperatures are expected to range from 24-26C at night to 34-37C during the day.

Waves are forecast below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.

Hot weather, storms forecast in upper Thailand

In the North, daytime conditions will be hot to very hot, with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds expected mainly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak.

Temperatures in the region are forecast to range from 21-26C at night to 34-41C during the day, with southerly winds of 5-15 kilometres per hour.

The Northeast will see hot daytime conditions, with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mainly in Loei, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Temperatures are forecast between 22-24C and 34-39C, while southeasterly winds are expected at 10-20kph.

Central and eastern provinces also on alert

The Central region is expected to be hot to very hot during the day, with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mainly in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.

Temperatures are forecast between 25-27C and 37-40C, with southerly winds of 10-20kph.

In the East, hot daytime weather is forecast, with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Temperatures are expected to range from 24-26C to 34-38C. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 15-30kph, while waves are expected to reach about 1 metre and rise above 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok to stay hot with isolated storms

Bangkok and its vicinity will remain hot during the day, with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds forecast.

Temperatures are expected to range from 25-28C at night to 36-38C during the day, with southerly winds of 10-20kph.

Public urged to avoid unsafe outdoor areas

The department advised people nationwide to beware of severe weather conditions.

People were urged to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees or near unsecured billboards during gusty winds.

Farmers were also advised to take precautions to prevent crop damage and protect their animals.

People in upper Thailand were advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.

The advisory, No. 3 (52/2026), is in effect from May 7-10.

The next update is scheduled for 5am on Thursday (May 7).