Japan steps up defence equipment export drive in Southeast Asia

Japan is moving to expand overseas exports of defence equipment after adopting a policy that permits exports of lethal weapons in principle, with Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi launching a full-scale promotional campaign during his Golden Week tour of Southeast Asia.
The push follows the government’s late-April revision of the Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology and their operational guidelines.
The changes removed Japan’s previous five export-permitted categories, rescue, transport, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping, opening the way for exports of equipment such as destroyers and submarines.
After talks in Jakarta on Monday with Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Koizumi said Japan would move ahead with transfers aimed at deepening security cooperation.
“From the perspective of strengthening cooperation with like-minded nations in the Indo-Pacific region, we will proceed with meaningful transfers of defence equipment,” Koizumi told reporters.
During the meeting, Koizumi explained the revised rules and said Japan intended to further contribute to peace and stability in the region.
Sjafrie welcomed the shift and expressed interest in pursuing cooperation under the new framework.
The two ministers also signed the “Defence Cooperation Arrangement” to promote collaboration on defence equipment and technology.
Indonesia is reportedly interested in acquiring used submarines from Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force, and the two countries agreed to establish a working group of officials to begin discussions on formalising the details.
Koizumi was scheduled to hold talks with his Philippine counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro, in Manila on Tuesday.
By making defence equipment exports easier, Japan aims to strengthen regional deterrence and response capabilities.
Asia News Network