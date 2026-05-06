Japan steps up defence equipment export drive in Southeast Asia

Japan is moving to expand overseas exports of defence equipment after adopting a policy that permits exports of lethal weapons in principle, with Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi launching a full-scale promotional campaign during his Golden Week tour of Southeast Asia.

The push follows the government’s late-April revision of the Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology and their operational guidelines.

The changes removed Japan’s previous five export-permitted categories, rescue, transport, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping, opening the way for exports of equipment such as destroyers and submarines.