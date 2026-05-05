Japan vows wider Asia energy aid as Middle East tensions bite

Japan has promised full backing for developing Asian economies hit by crude oil shortages and inflation linked to continuing tensions in the Middle East, using a series of meetings in Uzbekistan from Sunday (May 4), including the Asian Development Bank’s annual gathering, to set out its support.

The move comes as Tokyo seeks to deepen economic security ties with like-minded partners while keeping China’s expanding regional influence in view. The speed at which Japan can turn its pledges into action is expected to draw close attention.

“Japan has extensive supply chains in Asia, so helping Asia is the same as helping Japan,” Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama told a press conference in Samarkand, southeastern Uzbekistan, on Monday, stressing the importance of aid for the wider region.