Moscow signals possible top diplomats' talks with Japan in July

Japanese ruling party lawmaker Muneo Suzuki said Russia could prepare a July meeting between the foreign ministers of Japan and Russia, citing remarks by a senior Russian diplomat.

Suzuki, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan’s parliament, held talks in Moscow on Monday (May 4) with Andrey Rudenko, Russia’s deputy foreign minister responsible for Asian affairs, and other Russian officials.

According to Suzuki, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, Rudenko said Moscow would be ready to arrange talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi “if Japan hopes” to hold such a meeting.