Thailand’s VNL 2026 fixtures: full schedule and how to watch live

Thai volleyball fans have a full calendar to lock in after the FIVB and Volleyball World confirmed the Women’s Nations League (VNL) 2026 schedule. Thailand will play 12 matches across three weeks, with Week 2 hosted in Bangkok, and MONO29 set to carry Thailand’s matches live.



VNL 2026 format

3 weeks / 12 matches

Top 7 teams + host (Macau) advance to the Finals (July 22-26, 2026)

The 18th-place team is relegated and will miss VNL 2027





Thailand fixtures (Thailand time)

Week 1 - Nanjing, China

June 3, 2026 (14:00) Thailand vs Serbia

June 4, 2026 (18:30) Thailand vs China

June 6, 2026 (14:00) Thailand vs Belgium

June 7, 2026 (10:30) Thailand vs Czech Republic

Week 2 - Bangkok (Indoor Stadium Huamark)

June 17, 2026 (20:30) Thailand vs Ukraine

June 18, 2026 (20:30) Thailand vs Bulgaria

June 20, 2026 (20:30) Thailand vs Canada

June 21, 2026 (20:30) Thailand vs Netherlands

Week 3 - Kansai, Japan