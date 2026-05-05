Thailand’s VNL 2026 fixtures: full schedule and how to watch live

TUESDAY, MAY 05, 2026
Thailand’s VNL 2026 fixtures: full schedule and how to watch live

Thailand’s 12-match VNL 2026 schedule—Nanjing opener, Bangkok home week, Kansai finish—plus live coverage on MONO29, MONOMAX and VBTV.

Thai volleyball fans have a full calendar to lock in after the FIVB and Volleyball World confirmed the Women’s Nations League (VNL) 2026 schedule. Thailand will play 12 matches across three weeks, with Week 2 hosted in Bangkok, and MONO29 set to carry Thailand’s matches live.

Thailand’s VNL 2026 fixtures: full schedule and how to watch live


VNL 2026 format

  • 3 weeks / 12 matches
  • Top 7 teams + host (Macau) advance to the Finals (July 22-26, 2026)
  • The 18th-place team is relegated and will miss VNL 2027


Thailand’s VNL 2026 fixtures: full schedule and how to watch live

Thailand fixtures (Thailand time)

Week 1 - Nanjing, China

  • June 3, 2026 (14:00) Thailand vs Serbia
  • June 4, 2026 (18:30) Thailand vs China
  • June 6, 2026 (14:00) Thailand vs Belgium
  • June 7, 2026 (10:30) Thailand vs Czech Republic

Week 2 - Bangkok (Indoor Stadium Huamark)

  • June 17, 2026 (20:30) Thailand vs Ukraine
  • June 18, 2026 (20:30) Thailand vs Bulgaria
  • June 20, 2026 (20:30) Thailand vs Canada
  • June 21, 2026 (20:30) Thailand vs Netherlands

Week 3 - Kansai, Japan

  • July 8, 2026 (13:30) Thailand vs United States
  • July 9, 2026 (17:20) Thailand vs Japan
  • July 11, 2026 (13:30) Thailand vs Brazil
  • July 12, 2026 (13:30) Thailand vs Turkey

Thailand’s VNL 2026 fixtures: full schedule and how to watch live


Teams in VNL 2026 (18)

Italy (defending champions), Brazil, Poland, Japan, China, Turkey, Germany, United States, France, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Bulgaria, Belgium, Serbia, Canada, Ukraine, Thailand.

Thailand’s VNL 2026 fixtures: full schedule and how to watch live


Where to watch

nationthailand

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