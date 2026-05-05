Thailand’s VNL 2026 fixtures: full schedule and how to watch live

Thai volleyball fans have a full calendar to lock in after the FIVB and Volleyball World confirmed the Women’s Nations League (VNL) 2026 schedule. Thailand will play 12 matches across three weeks, with Week 2 hosted in Bangkok, and MONO29 set to carry Thailand’s matches live.
Week 1 - Nanjing, China
Week 2 - Bangkok (Indoor Stadium Huamark)
Week 3 - Kansai, Japan
Italy (defending champions), Brazil, Poland, Japan, China, Turkey, Germany, United States, France, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Bulgaria, Belgium, Serbia, Canada, Ukraine, Thailand.