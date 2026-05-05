Twenty-one Dead as Devastating Blast Rocks Chinese Fireworks Factory

Rescue teams evacuate residents within a 3km radius of the Huasheng plant as robots search for survivors following a devastating blast in Liuyang city.
A catastrophic explosion at a fireworks factory in China’s Hunan province has claimed the lives of at least 21 people and left a further 61 injured, according to state media reports.
The blast occurred at approximately 4:40 pm local time (08:40 GMT) on Monday at a workshop operated by the Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Company.
The facility is located in Liuyang, a county-level city under the administration of the provincial capital, Changsha, which is globally renowned as a hub for fireworks production.
The impact of the explosion was so severe that authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of everyone within a three-kilometre (1.9-mile) radius of the plant.
Nearly 500 emergency personnel were deployed to the scene, supported by specialized robots used to locate those trapped beneath the rubble of the demolished workshop.
Rescue operations were complicated by the presence of two gunpowder warehouses within the factory grounds, which remained at high risk of a secondary ignition. To mitigate the danger, crews utilised spraying and humidification techniques to dampen the area and eliminate potential hazards.
Widespread Destruction
Local residents described scenes of chaos and significant property damage. One woman living a kilometre away told Beijing News that the shockwave shattered windows, buckled aluminium frames, and twisted stainless-steel doors out of shape. Debris and stones were reportedly catapulted onto local roads, forcing villagers to take detours.
Medical officials reported that the injured range in age from their 20s to their 60s. Many are being treated for fractures and bone injuries caused by high-velocity flying debris.
President Xi Jinping has called for "all-out efforts" to locate those still missing and to provide urgent medical care for the wounded. He has instructed authorities to launch a swift investigation into the cause of the disaster and demanded "serious accountability" for any negligence found.
In the wake of the tragedy, Xi also ordered a nationwide review of risk screening and hazard control measures across key industries to strengthen public safety management.
Investigation Underway
Police have already taken "control measures" against the person in charge of the Huasheng company as the investigation into the cause of the ignition begins.
Liuyang is touted as the world’s largest producer of fireworks, but the industry has been plagued by safety concerns. Fatal accidents remain a recurring issue in China; only last February, an explosion at a fireworks shop in Hubei province claimed 12 lives.