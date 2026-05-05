Twenty-one Dead as Devastating Blast Rocks Chinese Fireworks Factory

Rescue teams evacuate residents within a 3km radius of the Huasheng plant as robots search for survivors following a devastating blast in Liuyang city.

A catastrophic explosion at a fireworks factory in China’s Hunan province has claimed the lives of at least 21 people and left a further 61 injured, according to state media reports.

The blast occurred at approximately 4:40 pm local time (08:40 GMT) on Monday at a workshop operated by the Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Company.

The facility is located in Liuyang, a county-level city under the administration of the provincial capital, Changsha, which is globally renowned as a hub for fireworks production.

The impact of the explosion was so severe that authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of everyone within a three-kilometre (1.9-mile) radius of the plant.

Nearly 500 emergency personnel were deployed to the scene, supported by specialized robots used to locate those trapped beneath the rubble of the demolished workshop.

Rescue operations were complicated by the presence of two gunpowder warehouses within the factory grounds, which remained at high risk of a secondary ignition. To mitigate the danger, crews utilised spraying and humidification techniques to dampen the area and eliminate potential hazards.