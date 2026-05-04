Vietnam accelerates Laos electricity imports to avert shortages

Vietnam is moving to buy more electricity from Laos under urgent steps aimed at avoiding possible power shortages, giving Laos a stronger role as a strategic energy supplier in mainland Southeast Asia.

The plan was set out in a government directive issued after a recent high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung. The directive orders Vietnamese agencies to maintain a stable power supply and places special focus on increasing electricity imports from neighbouring countries, including Laos and China.

The move highlights Vietnam’s deeper dependence on cross-border electricity trade. Laos is becoming an especially important partner because of its growing pipeline of hydropower projects, as well as new renewable energy developments.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has been told to expand transmission infrastructure so larger volumes of power can be carried into northern Vietnam. Implementation is being targeted as early as 2027.

Laos’ role in Vietnam’s power system has already grown sharply. In the first quarter of 2026, Laos delivered a record 2.92 billion kWh of electricity to Vietnam, equal to about 3.8 per cent of Vietnam’s total power output, according to Tuoi Tre News, which cited Vietnam Electricity.