ASEAN+3 speeds up emergency financing tool as global risks rise

ASEAN+3 finance ministers and central bank governors are moving to strengthen the region’s financial defences by accelerating an emergency financing mechanism designed to help member countries respond quickly to global economic shocks.

The push comes as the global economy faces heightened volatility from US tariff issues and oil-price pressures linked to conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. The uncertainty has prompted many countries to diversify risks away from areas affected by conflict.

At the 29th ASEAN+3 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting, held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sunday (May 3), policymakers from ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea agreed to deepen financial cooperation to reinforce the region’s resilience.

A key issue was support for the entry into force of the Rapid Financing Facility (RFF) under the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM). The mechanism is intended to allow member countries to gain timely access to emergency funding when they face urgent balance-of-payments needs caused by unexpected external shocks.

The move comes amid severe global economic volatility, including wider conflict in the Middle East, which has affected energy prices, commodity markets and regional currency movements.