Thailand briefs ASEAN partners on Cambodia and Myanmar issues

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held bilateral talks with Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, the Philippines’ Secretary of Foreign Affairs, and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, during the 25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (AEMM) in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam, on Tuesday (April 28, 2026).

During the talks, the Philippine foreign affairs secretary expressed interest in relations between Thailand and Cambodia, and Sihasak briefed her on the latest developments and the importance of the two countries moving beyond the conflict.

Sihasak said that during his talks with Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Monday (April 27, 2026), the Thai side told the Cambodian side that there must be both a “ceasefire” and a “halt” to verbal warfare.