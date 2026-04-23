AI-Powered Scam Factories Now Bigger Than Global Drug Trade, Fintech Experts Warn

Cybercrime experts at Money20/20 Asia urge financial institutions to abandon static security rules and adopt continuous, AI-driven defences as deepfake fraud reaches industrial scale.

The global fraud landscape has crossed a threshold that would have seemed implausible just a few years ago: scam operations have grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry that now surpasses the entire global drug trade in revenue, according to cybersecurity and digital identity experts speaking at Money20/20 Asia 2026 in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The stark warning came during a panel session titled How Cybercriminals Are Targeting Fintech and What's Next, which closed the second day of the conference on 22 April.

The discussion brought together Carolyn Fox, director of Trust and Safety at TELUS Digital, and Niki Luhur, chief executive officer of VIDA Digital Identity, in a conversation moderated by Joseph McGuire, head of Digital Labs at Mastercard.

From a guy in a hoodie to industrial parks

The picture painted by the panellists was a far cry from the popular image of a lone hacker.

Luhur described a dramatic escalation in the sophistication and scale of cybercriminal operations, noting that deepfake attacks — barely distinguishable from genuine content just two years ago — had by 2025 become the dominant attack method, with virtually all identity fraud attempts using AI-generated imagery.



More alarming still, these deepfakes now embed what Luhur described as "adversarial noise" — a data science technique specifically designed to defeat automated fraud detection systems.