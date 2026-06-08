Streaming takes centre stage as ads, sport and AI reshape TV

Streaming is moving from a viewing option to the dominant screen for audiences worldwide, as the television industry undergoes a structural shift driven by advertising, live sport and artificial intelligence.

The latest Nielsen data for 2026 shows that streaming now accounts for 66.7% of ad-supported television viewing time among viewers aged 18 to 49, underlining a major transition from traditional broadcasting to digital platforms.

Industry research points to three main growth engines: ad-supported streaming packages, the migration of live sport to online platforms, and the use of AI to improve advertising efficiency and revenue generation.





AVOD and FAST enter a golden period

One of the most significant changes in 2026 is the rapid growth of ad-supported streaming models.

For the first time, Nielsen has begun separating audience measurement for FAST, or Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV, and AVOD, or Advertising Video on Demand.

The move reflects a clearer shift in consumer behaviour, as more viewers move away from paying for multiple monthly subscriptions and instead choose free or lower-cost content supported by advertising.

Major streaming providers around the world are responding by launching ad-supported packages to expand their user base and create new sources of income.

For marketers, the trend offers a major opportunity to reach modern audiences who are moving away from traditional television, particularly younger viewers who now spend much of their media time on streaming platforms.