Streaming takes centre stage as ads, sport and AI reshape TV

Streaming is moving from a viewing option to the dominant screen for audiences worldwide, as the television industry undergoes a structural shift driven by advertising, live sport and artificial intelligence.
The latest Nielsen data for 2026 shows that streaming now accounts for 66.7% of ad-supported television viewing time among viewers aged 18 to 49, underlining a major transition from traditional broadcasting to digital platforms.
Industry research points to three main growth engines: ad-supported streaming packages, the migration of live sport to online platforms, and the use of AI to improve advertising efficiency and revenue generation.
AVOD and FAST enter a golden period
One of the most significant changes in 2026 is the rapid growth of ad-supported streaming models.
For the first time, Nielsen has begun separating audience measurement for FAST, or Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV, and AVOD, or Advertising Video on Demand.
The move reflects a clearer shift in consumer behaviour, as more viewers move away from paying for multiple monthly subscriptions and instead choose free or lower-cost content supported by advertising.
Major streaming providers around the world are responding by launching ad-supported packages to expand their user base and create new sources of income.
For marketers, the trend offers a major opportunity to reach modern audiences who are moving away from traditional television, particularly younger viewers who now spend much of their media time on streaming platforms.
Live sport is also reshaping the streaming market, becoming a powerful tool to attract both viewers and advertising money.
Industry sources said sports content is becoming one of the biggest forces changing the market.
Recent data shows that sport accounts for almost 30% of all ad-supported television viewing time, prompting major streaming platforms to compete aggressively for rights to key sporting events.
The shift is also forcing brands and advertising agencies to rethink their media strategies.
Instead of relying on traditional television alone, advertisers are increasingly combining TV and streaming campaigns to reach audiences across multiple platforms.
Analysts believe live sports rights will become one of the most valuable strategic assets for streaming platforms and could determine the competitive advantage of each player in the future.
Artificial intelligence is changing the role of connected TV, or CTV, from a one-way viewing medium into a commercial platform capable of interacting directly with consumers.
Industry forecasts suggest global CTV advertising spending will exceed US$38 billion in 2026, supported by AI tools that analyse audience data in real time and dynamic creative advertising that can instantly adjust messages or content to match specific target groups.
This marks a broader shift in the television business. The change is not simply about viewers moving from broadcast channels to streaming platforms, but about the restructuring of the media business model itself.
Traditional television revenue, once centred mainly on broadcast advertising, is being replaced by a new ecosystem that combines streaming, personalised advertising, live sport, e-commerce and AI.
The global video streaming market is expected to exceed US$195.85 billion in 2026, according to an estimate by Precedence Research cited in the report, making it one of the most competitive sectors in the media industry.
New players continue to enter the market, forcing even industry leaders to adjust strategies to defend market share.
Forbes, in an article titled The Streaming Growth Story Hiding In Plain Sight, reported that first-quarter 2026 results showed streaming growth is no longer measured only by subscriber numbers.
Revenue is increasingly being driven by advertising, subscription price increases, bundling and tighter control of content production budgets.
These strategies are now reaching Thailand. Netflix is expanding its ad-supported plan to 15 additional countries in 2027, including Thailand.
Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s president of advertising, said the Ads Plan gives consumers another choice through more accessible pricing in exchange for limited advertising while watching.
For advertisers and local brands, she said, the model offers an opportunity to reach Netflix audiences who continue to watch content regularly.
Netflix’s ad-supported plan now has more than 250 million monthly active viewers worldwide. More than 80% of members on the ad-supported tier watch content on the platform every week.
The package also accounted for more than 60% of all new sign-ups in the first quarter, while Netflix now works with more than 4,000 advertisers, up 70% from the previous year. Its advertising revenue is expected to reach around US$3 billion this year, double the 2025 level.
Although streaming has often been viewed as a direct rival to traditional media, the shift is also creating opportunities for digital TV and cable operators through localisation and strategic partnerships.
Popular dramas, series and television programmes are increasingly being placed on streaming platforms, helping local content reach wider audiences and appear in trending rankings.
For example, the boys’ love series I Am the Most Beautiful Count, produced by CHANGE2561, ranked sixth among Netflix’s trending titles in Thailand as of June 7, 2026.
Disney+ has also created a Made in Thailand category specifically for Thai content, while the Thai film Haunted Universities 2nd Semester is currently listed among the top films on Prime Video.
Netflix’s stronger focus on Thai viewers and local creators was highlighted by Malobika Banerji, senior director for content for Southeast Asia at Netflix, in an interview with Krungthep Turakij on the company’s 2026 strategy for Thailand.
She said that nearly a decade after Netflix entered Thailand, one of the clearest changes is that Thai audiences are watching more Thai content.
In 2025, more than 90% of Netflix members in Thailand watched local content.
This has encouraged Netflix to work more closely with Thai producers and digital TV operators, including Channel 3, Channel 7HD and One 31, to bring Thai dramas to global audiences through streaming while they continue to air on digital television.
Thailand reflects the same global shift in media consumption.
The Digital 2026: Thailand report by We Are Social found that internet access in Thailand now covers almost the entire population, with 67.8 million internet users, or 94.7% of the population.
Media behaviour has also shifted significantly towards short-form video and full-scale online entertainment.
Among Thai internet users aged 16 and above, 70.7% watch video through streaming platforms, spending an average of four hours and 35 minutes per week.
Streaming also accounts for the largest share of monthly online content spending, at 33.2%, showing that streaming has become part of daily life for Thai consumers.
This trend is consistent with PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025-2029, which found that Thailand’s over-the-top video market has grown strongly in recent years and is now one of the main drivers of the country’s entertainment and media industry.
PwC expects Thailand’s OTT video revenue in 2025 to grow 21% from the previous year to 33.862 billion baht, six times higher than in 2020. The market is expected to keep expanding as operators introduce new services.