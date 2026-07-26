Tomorrowland reaffirms Pattaya festival after Belgium meeting

The festival forms part of a five-year agreement, under which Thailand expects Tomorrowland to generate at least 30 billion baht in economic activity over the contract period.

Visitors expected from Asian and long-haul markets

The first Thai edition is expected to draw at least 127,500 foreign festivalgoers and 22,500 Thai attendees.

Target markets include Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia in Southeast Asia, as well as China, South Korea, India and Australia.

Long-haul visitors are also expected from Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Tourism officials regard these festivalgoers as high-spending travellers who may remain in Thailand after the event and visit other destinations.

TAT has positioned Tomorrowland Thailand as a means of attracting a younger international market and increasing tourism spending beyond admission tickets, particularly in accommodation, transport, restaurants and other visitor services.

Latest projection puts economic impact above 6 billion baht

The organiser’s latest assessment estimates that the December festival could generate an overall economic impact of 6.132 billion baht, or about €159 million.

Direct event spending would flow to Thai production companies, local suppliers, employees, food and beverage providers, hospitality businesses, venue operators and other service companies.

Further economic activity is expected from festivalgoers spending on hotels, shopping, transport, restaurants and tourism services during extended stays in Thailand.

The assessment also projects about 732 million baht in government revenue from taxes and related contributions.

Of that amount, approximately 590 million baht is classified in the assessment as direct tax revenue, including taxes connected with ticket sales, food and beverage purchases, company income, visitor spending, social-security contributions and withholding tax on performers.

A further 142 million baht is projected from local companies, suppliers, service providers and the personal income taxes of workers involved in the festival and related tourism activity.

Chonburi and Rayong accommodation set to benefit

The influx of 150,000 festivalgoers is expected to benefit accommodation and hospitality businesses in Chonburi and neighbouring Rayong during the mid-December event period.

Hotels, restaurants, transport operators, event contractors and local suppliers are among the businesses expected to receive spending generated both by the festival itself and by visitors extending their holidays in Thailand.

Tomorrowland Thailand will run at Wisdom Valley from December 11 to 13 as the festival brand’s first full-scale Asian edition.

Sources: Thansettakij, Tomorrowland Thailand, TAT Newsroom