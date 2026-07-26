Japan’s viral macaque Punch receives over 2,500 birthday cards

Crowds gathered at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba on Saturday for an early first-birthday celebration for Punch, the Japanese macaque known worldwide for clinging to a stuffed orangutan for comfort.
The event was held one day before he turned one.
Footage showed macaques playing in the enclosure, walls covered with birthday displays and visitors writing cards, while others waited to see Punch.
Takashi Yasunaga, a section manager at the zoo, said more than 2,500 cards had arrived from supporters worldwide, far more than the zoo could display.
Yasunaga added: “He began living with the monkey troop on January 19th of this year, and the sight of him dragging his orangutan plush toy around has touched the hearts of people not only in Japan but all over the world.”
Born on 26 July 2025, Punch was hand-reared because his mother could not care for him.
He joined the troop on 19 January and gradually adapted to life among the other macaques, dragging the toy behind him.
The images made him an online sensation.
Now more settled within the troop, he depends on the toy less.
Visitor Kyoko Hayakawa praised his progress, saying: “When he first arrived at the monkey enclosure, he was still very much a baby, but now he’s doing wonderfully.”
Another visitor said Punch’s story resonated with people seeking affection and companionship: “I always feel like people draw near to him because everyone wants love and affection that we all strive for in life [...] even though he has his plushy sometimes to find that connection, watching him grow up is really special.”
Source: Viory